Roma ready Montella return as pressure mounts on Di Francesco

With the pressure building on Eusebio Di Francesco, Roma have begun sounding out potential new coaches and could settle for their former striker, Vincenzo Montella.

The Giallorossi have endured a miserable start to the season, languishing in seventh with just five wins from their opening 13 Serie A matches to turn the heat on Di Francesco.

With a tough visit of Inter on Sunday, Calcionews24.com suggest that defeat could spell the end of the former Sassuolo coach’s spell in the dugout at the Stadio Olimpico, and Montella is the most likely candidate to replace him.

The ex-AC Milan, Fiorentina and Sevilla tactician began his coaching career in the Roma hotseat, having replaced Claudio Ranieri in a temporary position to see out the 2010/11 season.

Montella is believed to be open to a return to the Giallorossi, where he enjoyed 10 prolific years as a player from 1999, including helping the club to the Scudetto in 2001.

However, Roma have also weighed up former Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa, although the Portuguese may hold out for a chance with Southampton in the Premier League.

Other names linked with the job should Di Francesco depart include Roberto Donadoni and Antonio Conte, although the latter’s wage demands and potential interest from AC Milan and Manchester United could put paid to that.