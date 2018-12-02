Roma v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Inter to the Stadio Olimpico for Sunday night’s showcase Serie A fixture, with the hosts looking to end their crisis and the Nerazzurri targeting second place.

The capital club have fallen to two defeats in the last week, away to Udinese on league duty and against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and under-pressure coach Eusebio di Francesco has several injury problems to contend with as his team look to close the gap on the top four.

Daniele de Rossi, Edin Dzeko, Stephan El Sharaawy, Ante Coric and Lorenzo Pellegrini are all missing for the Lupi, while Inter are without Dalbert and former Giallorossi midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

The last meeting between the two sides in Rome finished in a 3-1 win for Inter in August 2017, although before then Roma had gone eight matches unbeaten against the Beneamata on home soil.

Roma have scored more home goals than any other Serie A side this season with 16, but inter have conceded just six times on their travels.

Victory for Roma would lift them back into sixth and the European places, while if Inter take the three points they will move ahead of Napoli into the runners-up spot ahead of the Partenopei’s meeting with Atalanta on Monday.

Roma: Olsen; Santon, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Cristante, Nzonzi; Florenzi, Zaniolo, Under; Schick

Inter: Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Borja Valero, Brozovic, Joao Mario; Perisic, Icardi, Keita