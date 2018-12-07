Serie A Goal of the Month | November 2018

November’s goal of the month competition was a hard-fought one with some typically stunning strikes but it is Napoli’s Dries Mertens who takes home the prize for his beauty against Empoli.

That game was a particularly special one for the Belgian forward who ended it by bringing the match ball with him as he claimed a fantastic hat-trick.

It was his second strike that night though that was the pick of the bunch not just in terms of his finest of the game but for the month of November as he beautifully curled a ball across goal and into the corner from the edge of the area.

Ultimately, the Forza Italian Football team opted for this one ahead of close competition from Andrea Pinamonti, Papu Gomez and Stephan El Shaarawy.

Mertens golazzo against Empoli with stadium sounds. Listen to the crowd. ???? #NapoliEmpoli pic.twitter.com/wbxr0HIaDq — Everything Napoli (@NapoliAndNaples) November 3, 2018

Interestingly, Mertens also made a bit of history for himself with his exploits that night as he claimed an unorthodox hat-trick, with each of his goals coming from outside the area!