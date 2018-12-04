Serie A Player of the Week | Round 14

Little changes at the top of the Serie A table and Juventus tightened their grip on first place this week with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Fiorentina on Saturday evening.

The Old Lady showed every bit of her experience in Florence where, despite not always being on top in the game, they never really looked as though they would lose.

Helped by a toothless Viola, Giorgio Chiellini impressed for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, helping Wojciech Szczesny to keep a clean sheet while also getting on the scoresheet at the other end of the pitch with a well-executed volley.

With his performance in Tuscany, the veteran defender has earned himself the accolade of being name Forza Italian Football’s Player of the Week for round 14.