Serie A Team of the Week | Round 14

Juventus were dominant again, destroying Fiorentina 3-0 and setting a new points record in Serie A after 14 games.

Napoli kept up with the Bianconeri, winning at Atalanta, whilst Roma and Inter shared the points at the Stadio Olimpico.

AC Milan overtook Lazio in the table, thanks to their comeback win over Parma and the Biancocelesti’s draw against Chievo. Torino and Sampdoria also got victories to climb up the Serie A table.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Several crucial saves to salvage a point for Cagliari at Frosinone.

Manuel Lazzari – SPAL (2 apps)

The Italian international absolutely demolished Empoli on the right flank, serving the assist for Kurtic’s equaliser.

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus (2 apps)

Man of the match performance in Florence, annihilating Fiorentina’s strikers and also finding the time to score.

Cristian Ansaldi – Torino

Back in the starting lineup with a bang, a wonder goal to pave the way to the Granata’s victory.

Gaston Ramirez – Sampdoria

Quality all round, topping his performance with a goal.

Jasmin Kurtic – SPAL (2 apps)

A brace with two very similar headers to give the Biancazzurri the draw against Empoli.

Rodrigo Bentancur – Juventus (2 apps)

An absolute beauty to break the deadlock at the Artemio Franchi.

Nicolò Zaniolo – Roma (2 apps)

He “played like a veteran”, to use Francesco Totti’s words. Dominated in midfield against Inter.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Another two goals, get’s better with age.

Sergio Pellissier – Chievo

An all round performance, at almost 40 years of age. Fought for the whole game, scoring Chievo’s opener.

Arkadiusz Milik – Napoli

Came on to save the day for Napoli, and he did exactly that, scoring the winner in the final minutes of the game against Atalanta.