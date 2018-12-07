Skriniar: Inter had the better opportunities

Juventus continued their unbeaten start to this Serie A season by beating Inter in the season’s first Derby d’Italia on Friday evening and Milan Skriniar admitted his disappointment after the game.

Mario Mandzukic got the game’s only goal as the Old Lady went 14 points clear of the Biscione.

“It’s a game that we lost despite having the better opportunities,” Skriniar told Inter TV after the game.

“Compliments to Juventus, though, because this is their strength – they score with half a chance. We cannot be happy because we lost.

“It was a big challenge but we played as well as they did at their home and all we were missing was a goal.

“Now, we must focus on PSV on Tuesday.”