Spalletti: Inter are on track but must be smart against Juventus

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti insisted his team are on course to achieve their objectives after they missed the chance to go second against Roma.

The Nerazzurri led twice at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night but were pegged back to draw 2-2, leaving Napoli with the opportunity to pull three points clear in the runners-up spot against Atalanta on Monday.

“You can’t always win in football,” Spalletti said at the press conference.

“We are where we thought we would be according to our development plan. We’re close to Napoli.

“This team was built to get important results, like Milan. The Rossoneri have changed 15 players in two years.

“I arrived when we were 26 points off Roma, 28 off Napoli and 30 behind Juve.

“We are what we produce, it’s pointless to go and say we’re anything more. For the moment this is what it’s like.”

Inter face Juventus in the Derby d’Italia in Turin on Friday and Spalletti was quizzed on how he can get a result against the unbeaten Italian champions.

“By scoring a goal more than then and being mature by making the right choices,” he said.

“Today, for example, we managed the game badly after going in front, when we had the chance to create spaces.”