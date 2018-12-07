Spalletti: Inter made too many technical errors

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti seemed at a loss to explain his side’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus, pointing out that though they made a few mistakes, there isn’t much they can do against this rampant Bianconeri side.

After Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri judged the change of Politano for Borja Valero changed the game in the Bianconeri’s favour, Spalletti insisted there was nothing he could have done about it.

“We have a game on Tuesday,” Spalletti told the press. “And Politano will struggle to recover. We needed a good dribbler as the balls in which we could have scored goals had already come.

“The number of options is limited, especially when you come and play at the Allianz Stadium. Valero gave me a bit more when he came onto the field.

“I don’t know if I did well or badly when I think about that change with Politano.

“What we did wrong was make too many technical errors, and lost the ball too much. We were unlucky in some incidents, like when Gagliardini hit the post.

“We didn’t keep up the level of intensity, and drops in concentration will cost you against Juventus. I don’t know if this is something to worry about, but we always work in the right way.

“I don’t think we have to change anything. Starting from the simple things, we attacked the space and played the ball out from the back.

“In short, some things should be read better. I think we are on the right road, and we will draw conclusions later.

“From a technical point of view we made too many errors. And lost concentration, particularly on the goal. Although, we weren’t very bad.

“Juve were good, and that’s all you can say. They played with their usual physicality, so there is little you can do.”