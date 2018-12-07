The Derby d’Italia Official Line-Ups – Juventus v Inter

Juventus welcome Inter to the Allianz Stadium for the much anticipated first Derby d’Italia match of the Serie A season.

With a win in this match, Juventus would equal the best ever start by a team after the first 15 games in a season in Europe’s top five leagues, levelling with PSG 43 points from 15 matches.

Interestingly, Juventus have lost only one of their 18 Serie A Friday night fixtures, with that defeat coming against Inter in April 2010.

One player Juventus will have to worry about is Mauro Icardi, who has bagged eight goals against the Bianconeri since his first match for Inter against them, and in the same period only six Serie A teams have scored more against the Old Lady – Sampdoria (13), Napoli and Fiorentina (11), Inter, Roma and Verona (9).

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Inter: Handanovic; Vrsaljko, Miranda, Skriniar, Asamoah; Brozovic, Gagliardini, Joao Mario; Politano, Perisic, Icardi