AC Milan came back from a goal down to eventually beat Parma 2-1 on a chilly afternoon at the Stadio San Siro, and moved fourth in the Serie A table as a result.

Roberto Inglese bagged his fourth of the campaign to put the away side ahead early in the second half, but almost immediately Patrick Cutrone had the Rossoneri level with cool finish while under pressure.

Franck Kessie then put Milan ahead from the spot, after VAR ruled a handball offence from Alessandro Bastoni had been committed.