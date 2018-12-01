VIDEO: Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus – What Just Happened?

What should have been a testing evening for Juventus turned out to be just another straightforward win for Massimiliano Allegri’s side as the Old Lady left the Stadio Artemio Franchi with a 3-0 win.

La Viola were wasteful and Juventus were, well, Juventus, as they pulled 11 points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgio Chiellini and Cristiano Ronaldo were all on target for the champions.

Our man Conor Clancy was at the Franchi and he caught up with Adam Digby in the press box after the final whistle.