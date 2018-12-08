VIDEO: Juventus 1-0 Inter – What Just Happened?

A lone Mario Mandzukic goal was enough for Juventus to overcome a spritely Inter 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday evening.

The Croatian bagged his first Serie A goal against the Nerazzurri to put Juve 11 points clear at the top of Serie A, and increase the gap to their rivals, who sit in third place, to 14 points. Juventus also made it two consecutive wins over Inter for the first time since 2012.

Surprisingly, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti went with a 4-3-3 formation, as opposed to his usual 4-2-3-1 and it seemed to work early on as the away side were bright and took the game to their opponents. However, as the match wore on Juve’s power and quality shone through as they walked away with another three points, equalling PSG’s record of most points amassed over 15 matches in Europe’s top five leagues – 43.