Roma and Inter played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, with Luciano Spalletti’s side losing further ground behind runaway leaders Juventus.

Mauro Icardi and Keita Balde were on target for Inter, while Cengiz Under and Aleksandar Kolarov netted for Roma, though it was young Nicolo Zaniolo who stole the show for the Giallorossi.

The game wasn’t without drama though and our man Alasdair Mackenzie was there to take it all in for us.