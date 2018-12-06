Zhang: Inter are ready for Juventus

Inter President Steven Zhang is confident his side has what it takes to snatch all three points from league leaders Juventus on Friday.

The Bianconeri currently sit 11 points up on the Nerazzurri, but a victory would put the Milan side back in the mix for the Scudetto.

Ahead of his first Derby d’Italia as Inter president, Zhang made it clear he has full confidence in his team ahead of their trip to Turin.

“I’m always confident,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We are ready. We have to improve and play better than last season, and win. That’s our objective.

“I believe in this team, as they will give their all on the field.”

Former President Massimo Moratti echoed Zhang’s sentiments, though he acknowledged Juventus remain the team to beat in Italy.

“We must remain confident and think positively,” he stated. “Juve are very strong, and it’s frustrating that at the end the season they always win.

“Realistically, I hope Inter at least finish second, but if I have to dream, then why not dream big?”