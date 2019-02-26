10 things you might not know about Lazio

Lazio look to take one step closer to booking their place in the Coppa Italia Final when they take on AC Milan in the first leg of their Semi-Final at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

The Biancoceleste have not lifted the trophy since their famous 2013 triumph over bitter rivals Roma, and have been beaten finalists twice since then, in 2015 and 2017.

Looking to make it third time lucky, the capital club will hope to put their injury crisis behind them and secure victory over the Rossoneri for a chance at glory. But what do you know about the blue and white side of Rome?