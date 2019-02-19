Aaron Ramsey can deliver instant success at Juventus

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus are well versed in sweeping up promising talent from the Premier League without a single euro changing hands, but the signing of Aaron Ramsey is not exactly a mirror image of previous deals.

When the Old Lady snapped up Liverpool’s Emre Can and Paul Pogba of Manchester United the duo were 24 and 19 respectively and had their careers stalled in Turin the club would have expected to turnover a handsome profit regardless.

Instead, at 28-years-old the Arsenal midfielder’s arrival has more similarities with the man he is likely to replace at Juventus, Sami Khedira, who appears likely to depart for pastures new – a player approaching his peak years as a footballer.

Unlike the ex-Real Madrid man, though, who has often been viewed as a no-frills component of highly efficient and successful football teams, the Welshman will bring more excitement, creativity and dynamism to Massimiliano Allegri’s side, but equal dedication.

Despite what became a dispute over financial terms – the Londoners apparently unwilling to budge on a £110,000-a-week contract offer – current coach Unai Emery has praised Ramsey’s professionalism regardless of his decision to leave.

However, although the attacking midfielder has not been frozen out of the side, his coach has rarely deployed him as a No.8-style player. Instead, Ramsey has operated as a trequartista of sorts, playing behind a central striker.

Ramsey should have more licence to break from deep in Turin and to find himself beyond the attack, arriving in the box at just the right time to score or create goals for his teammates, just as he has done several times this term.

The former Cardiff youth player will need to significantly improve his current strike rate of three goals in all competitions but he has hit double figures three times in his professional career to date, and it will be that sort of return Juventus will expect.

What is a slight concern is the midfielder’s ability to remain fit. Since a career-threatening double-leg fracture in March 2010, the Wales international has suffered 14 other absences through injury – missing 113 games.

Since that horrific moment when Ramsey must have feared the worst, though, he has appeared in 222 top-flight games for the Londoners, average 67 minutes per game – a not insignificant average in a position often rotated by coaches.

Many will point to the financial implications of the move – a reported weekly salary ranging between £140,000 and £400,000 – as being the driving factor of leaving London, but that would be doing a disservice to a probable desire to prove himself abroad just like fellow countryman Gareth Bale at Real Madrid.

If Ramsey can have half the impact with the Bianconeri as the four-time European champion, though, Juventini will care little of what is being placed in the Welshman’s bank account on weekly basis.