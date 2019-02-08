AC Milan continue push for Nice winger

Allan Saint-Maximin remains a top target for AC Milan, though Nice insist no deal for the winger has been reached.

The Rossoneri were busy in the January transfer window, signing Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo and Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa for a combined fee of €70 million.

It doesn’t seem like sporting director Leonardo is ready to stop there, as recent reports had suggested Milan had a €30m deal in place to sign Saint-Maximin in the summer.

IlMilanista.it suggests that isn’t the case. While the Rossoneri have been tracking the winger for months, Nice have gone as far as to suggest there are no ongoing talks for the 21-year-old.

Regardless, it’s believed Milan will continue to push for the former Monaco man in an attempt to secure a new winger for Gennaro Gattuso come the summer.

Saint-Maximin joined Nice from Monaco in 2017. He has since gone on to score 11 goals in 61 appearances for the French side.