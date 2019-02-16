AC Milan defender aiming for Sassuolo return

Mattia Caldara is closing in on a return to the AC Milan line-up, with reports indicating he could be available for the Rossoneri’s upcoming match against Sassuolo.

The Italian defender has been sidelined since October, when he suffered an Achilles tendon rupture.

It appears Caldara has finally overcome his injury woes, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 24-year-old trained with his teammates on Thursday ahead of a return to the pitch.

While the defender didn’t take part in the training match or engage in any physical contact with his teammates, the hope is that he will be available for Milan’s home match against Sassuolo on March 2.

Caldara joined the Rossoneri from Juventus over the summer in a swap for Leonardo Bonucci, but injuries and a slow integration into the first team have resulted in no Serie A appearances so far this campaign.