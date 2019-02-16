AC Milan edge ahead of rivals in pursuit of Porto midfielder

AC Milan look to have taken an advantage over their city rivals Inter in the race sign Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, who is coming to the end of his contract in Portugal.

The 28-year-old would bring a wealth of experience having made over 300 career appearances, including 70 caps for the Mexican national team.

With the Milan management keenly aware of the youthful look to the squad a conscious effort to secure the signature of Herrera is underway according to ESPN Deportes.

Milan had intended on signing a midfielder in the January transfer window, with Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi and then Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas among their targets.

Herrera has attracted interest from plenty of suitors from across Europe and could be tempted into joining the likes of Tottenham Hotspur or Atletico Madrid instead.

Porto winger Yacine Brahimi is another who is coming to the end of his contract this year and is under consideration from the Milanese teams.