AC Milan join Arsenal and Chelsea in hunt for Marseille starlet

AC Milan are ready to battle Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, in the race to sign Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara.

The 19-year-old has been a first-team regular for Rudi Garcia’s side this season and his impressive performances have attracted the attention of a host of European clubs.

Indeed, Calciomercato.web report that Kamara has been scouted by Milan and is high on a list of transfer targets as the Rossoneri look to invest in young talent.

The Frenchman is contracted to Marseille until 2020, although Les Phoceens are keen to tie him down to a longer deal to avoid losing their prize asset cheaply.

It is believed that Chelsea and Arsenal are ready to engage in a bidding war over the summer to land Kamara, although Milan are determined to reach an agreement with Marseille.

Kamara has been likened to former Milan star Thiago Silva by Marseille technical assistant Claude Fichaux, and has represented France at U20 level.