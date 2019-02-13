AC Milan out to extend goalkeeper’s contract

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be in line for another contract renewal at AC Milan, with the club keen to open talks with the goalkeeper over an extension.

Following a month of January in which the club strengthened with the acquisitions of Lucas Paqueta and Krzystof Piatek, their attention has now turned to renewing several of the team’s key players.

With a new deal for Suso also on the agenda, Sport Mediaset report that the club are determined to extend the contract of Donnarumma, who has now reached an impressive 150 appearances for the Rossoneri.

Even if his brother Antonio does depart at the end of the campaign, which appears ever more likely, Gianluigi is set to remain and receive a salary increase for doing so.

Milan are reportedly willing to increase the youth product’s annual wage from €6 million per campaign to €7m a season and extend his stay from June 2021 until June 2023.

Donnarumma last penned a new deal at the San Siro in the summer of 2017, in which he put pen to paper on the terms of his current contract.