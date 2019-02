AC Milan ran out 3-1 winners against Atalanta in their Saturday evening Serie A meeting at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

A first-half opener from Remo Freuler would have had the Rossoneri fearing the worst, but a brilliant equaliser from Krzysztof Piatek ensured they went in at half time level.

Hakan Calhanoglu pounced to give Milan the lead and Piatek rose highest from a corner to make it three for Milan inside of an hour.