AC Milan send scouts to observe Asian Cup star

Al-Duhail striker Almoez Ali has caught the eye of AC Milan following his performances for Qatar in the Asian Cup.

The 22-year-old who was born in Sudan but moved to Qatar in his youth has excelled at international level scoring 19 goals in 38 appearances.

Nine goals in seven games at the Asia Cup has attracted widespread interest in Ali, including Milan who sent scouts to complete a report on the player, according to La Repubblica.

Milan have continued to target young additions to the side despite the winter transfer window closing, among them has been Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Ali would represent the club’s first foray into the Middle Eastern talent pool and would undoubtedly win Milan a new following in this part of the world.

The striker has already had an experience of playing in Europe having played for Belgian side KAS Eupen at youth level.