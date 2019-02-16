AC Milan sporting director flies to France for Nice winger

Nice winger Allan Saint Maximin appears to be even closer to a summer switch to AC Milan, with the club’s sporting director Leonardo preparing to meet with the club’s representatives in France.

The Frenchman had been close to completing a switch to the club in January but ultimately fell through, with negotiations put on hold for the time being.

With the Rossoneri determined not to miss out on the 21-year-old a meeting has been scheduled according to Corriere dello Sport, with Leonardo flying out to meet with Nice.

Milan are hopeful they can employ the same formula that saw them land Flamengo star Lucas Paqueta with a big offer paid in a number of instalments.

Saint Maximin has fuelled speculation over a departure this summer by stating his intention was not to remain with Nice for the rest of his career.

Negotiations look set to intensify as Milan look to ward off interest from other clubs, with the player thought to be keen on making the move to Italy.