AC Milan star looking to follow in Kaka’s footsteps

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta has revealed that he hopes to emulate Rossoneri icon and fellow Brazilian Kaka during his time at the club.

The 21-year-old has made an instant impact since arriving from Flamengo in January and has drawn comparisons with compatriot Kaka, who helped Milan to the Champions League and the Scudetto from 2003 to 2009.

Paqueta declared his admiration for the former Real Madrid and Sao Paulo star and admitted that he was determined to have a similar impact at the Stadio San Siro.

“Kaka is an idol of mine and was the best player in the world for some time,” Paqueta told DAZN ahead of kick-off before Milan’s 3-1 victory over Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

“He made his name here and enjoyed a wonderful career, I hope to do the same.

“I have tried to adapt quickly and thanks to [Milan coach Gennaro] Gattuso, I am able to do that. I’m trying to make the most of this moment.”

Paqueta has scored once in his eight matches for Milan. Kaka, meanwhile, netted 104 goals in 307 appearances for the Rossoneri across two spells with the club, having returned for a single season from Real Madrid in 2013.