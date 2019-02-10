AC Milan v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari will be welcomed to the Stadio San Siro with open arms on Sunday evening Serie A as AC Milan have won 39 Serie A encounters against Cagliari (D26 L8), more than against any other side in the top-fight.

Milan have also found the back of the net in their last 18 Serie A encounters vs Cagliari – averaging 2.1 goals per game – and the last time the Rossoneri failed to score against Cagliari in the top-flight was back in October 2008.

The Rossoneri have won their last 13 home games in Serie A vs Cagliari, only against Chievo (14) have the Rossoneri had a longer run of home wins in their history in the competition.

Cagliari have won only one of their last 12 top-flight games (D5 L6): they earned only eight points in this period – no team picked up fewer points in this period – while the Rossoblu are currently enduring an eight-game winless run on the road.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Cagliari: Cragno; Srna, Ceppitelli, Pisacane, Pellegrini; Faragò, Ionita, Padoin; Barella; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.