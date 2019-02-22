AC Milan v Empoli: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan host Empoli at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A on Friday night, with the aim to extend the lead on the fifth and reinforce the claim for a Champions League spot.

The Rossoneri have won two consecutive games, and are now fourth in the Serie A table.

Empoli come from the victory over Sassuolo, and need to find consistency in order to move further away from the drop zone.

Gennaro Gattuso has picked yet again Krzysztof Piatek – who has four goals in four Serie A games for Milan – up front, and has chosen Samu Castillejo to replace banned Suso. Andrea Conti starts for the first time since the knee operation.

Beppe Iachini will be hoping Francesco Caputo – 11 goals this season – can score at the San Siro.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Rodriguez; Kessié, Bakayoko, Paquetá; Castillejo, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Empoli: Dragowski; Veseli, Silvestre, Dell’Orco; Di Lorenzo, Krunic, Bennacer, Acquah, Pasqual; Farias, Caputo.