After losing the Inter captaincy, Icardi breaks his silence on Instagram

Tensions have continued to rise between Inter and their former captain Mauro Icardi after the player left a cryptic message in Instagram.

In the midst of a contract dispute, Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy on Wednesday, and according to coach Luciano Spalletti refused to travel for the club’s Europa League match against Rapid Vienna.

Now, Icardi has broken his silence and posted a Mark Twain quote on social media: “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.”