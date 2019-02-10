Allegri: I don’t have a preferred Juventus starting XI

Massimiliano Allegri praised his Juventus team as they put three past Sassuolo to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points.

The Bianconeri coach explained how he does not have a regular starting lineup and how his choices depend on the opponent.

“I don’t have a preferred starting lineup,” Allegri said after the game.

“It depends on the opponent, on our form and individual characteristics, and every player is important.

Allegri spoke about the individual performances, with Federico Bernardeschi starting and Paulo Dybala initially being on the bench.

“Bernardeschi and Dybala both played well and worked hard,” he added.

“We started off risking something and suffering without possession until Bernardeschi started man-marking [Stefano] Sensi. This cut down their possession, the key skill of Sassuolo.”

Sami Khedira, Cristiano Ronaldo and Emre Can got the goals for Juve, and Allegri was asked if Dybala can play alongside Khedira.

“Khedira and Dybala can play together, as long as everyone plays for the team,” Allegri continued.

“Khedira scored, and Dybala did well when he came on.

“Sitting on the bench can be useful to mentally recharge the batteries.