Allegri: Juventus are now in good condition

After a slight slump towards the end of January, Juventus are now back at a level approaching their best, according to Massimiliano Allegri.

There were concerns after a subpar display against Lazio despite picking up a win and that was followed up with a 3-0 Coppa Italia defeat against Atalanta before letting leads slip against Parma to draw at home.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico, the Bianconeri eased past Frosinone 3-0 and Allegri was impressed with the performance that he got from his players and Paulo Dybala in particular.

“The team is growing physically. Apart from the setback against Parma, we are doing well. We had struggled after the break but now we are in good condition and we played well and put in a strong performance,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’m happy for Paulo too. He needed that goal and strikers live for this. Strikers live for that. We need a player who can go between the lines and Juventus have always had that, which we need.

“Paulo is good at that. The difference between this year and last year is that we had one up front then and now play more with two so the development of our game is different.

“He has less space in the final third and that limits him in terms of goals but not performances.”

Dybala got the party started for the Old Lady against Frosinone in their 3-0 win with a stunning opening goal, finding the top corner from the edge of the area.