Allegri: There are no alarm bells ringing at Juventus

An under par Juventus managed to usurp Bologna 1-0, though coach Massimiliano Allegri denied he needs to make changes and that alarm bells are ringing after the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

A second half Paulo Dybala goal was enough for the Bianconeri to claim all three points and maintain their 13 point gap over Napoli at the top of Serie A.

“Bologna gave us a hard time,” Allegri told the press. “But in the second half we got a bit better. There were a few opportunities which we could have been a bit more precise with the passing.

“There are absolutely no alarm bells ringing, it’s only with the commitment of the entire [media] world that there is any worry.

“We need to understand specific moments, and today was a game in which we had to adapt against a smart team. Especially as we needed a goal, and with Napoli in mind, to go there with a 13 point lead, which keeps our advantage [over Napoli].

“Wednesday [against Atletico] wasn’t an intense match, because they don’t play like that. They get into a real physical battle with you, which is totally different.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had one of his worst matches in a Juventus shirt, though Allegri feels it was due to Juve’s inability to get going as a team, rather than an individual issue.

“In the first half, Ronaldo did better than in the second,” Allegri went on. “But the game was a bit scrappy as we were unable to play [the way we wanted] and we couldn’t get the ball near the area.

“In the first half he always made himself available.”