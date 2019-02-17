Ancelotti: I can’t accept Napoli created 18 chances and not scored

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti isn’t sure how his side failed to find a way past Torino on Sunday, though he believes their only fault is not making the most of their chances.

The Azzurri dominated proceedings against the Granata but were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw – much like last weekend against Fiorentina.

Ancelotti feels Napoli must improve in front of goal, but he isn’t ready to throw his side under the bus.

“We were missing a goal, just like in Florence,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “We showed determination, grit and focus.

“All we needed was a goal, but we must improve. We can’t accept that we’ve created 18 chances in two matches and haven’t scored.

“The team is playing well and I challenge anyone to say the opposite. However we are not finalizing our chances. We aren’t hanging in the balance, we are in a good position in the standings and the team is showing with their play and spirit that they are alive.”

Ancelotti wouldn’t blame his strikers for the lack of goals, as he pointed out chances have been missed by everyone.

“It’s something that involves everyone, not just the strikers,” he added. “We must all finish better.

“[Piotr] Zielinski and [Jose] Callejon missed chances against Fiorentina, and even players in defence.

“It’s a situation we must all resolve in order to fix things in the final third.”