Ancelotti praises Napoli’s attacking play in Parma win

A 4-0 away win at Parma had Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti understandably pleased on Sunday evening but he doesn’t feel the performance was that different to those in their previous two games.

The Partenopei had drawn both of their prior matches 0-0 and were left lacking in the final third, but the goals returned in Emilia-Romagna.

“We played the same way as in the last match,” Ancelotti told the press at his post-match press conference.

“But this time we had a really good attack so the game went well.”

Nikola Maksimovic was forced off for Sebastiano Luperto at half time but the coach confirmed his illness was nothing to be concerned about.

“It’s nothing serious,” Ancelotti assured journalists, “he had a stomach problem.

“But Luperto did well when he came on. It’s not always easy when you come on but he played with confidence and did very well.”

The Napoli boss is from a nearby town in the neighbouring province of Reggio Emilia but spent time as a player and coach of Parma, admitting his return to the Stadio Ennio Tardini is always emotional.

“All of my memories from here are pleasant,” he said.

“I was a player here, and 42 years have passed, not just a few,” he laughed.