Ancelotti: Selfishness on the pitch is the one thing that drives me crazy

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti hates nothing more than his players showing selfishness and is grateful that it’s not something displayed in his Partenopei squad.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ancelotti withdrew Gareth Bale for acting single-mindedly, which was a decision caused controversy with the club president.

“Not all players have it, of course, but selflessness is an important quality in the squad,” Ancelotti said to Napolista.

“If there’s one thing that drives me crazy, it’s selfishness on the pitch. When a player has to pass but doesn’t.

“I have also paid for it. At [Real] Madrid, the reason for the conversation with Florentino Perez was because I took off Bale in a match against Valencia.

“He had the chance to pass to Benzema, who would have had a simple tap-in, but Bale shot so I took him off and we had war.”

“Napoli aren’t a selfish team,” he said, “absolutely not.

“Maybe it’s hard for an attacker and maybe they can be a little self-serving, but they can’t overdo it.”