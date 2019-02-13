Andre Silva: My preference on AC Milan future is obvious

If Andre Silva is given the choice between regular playing time at Sevilla or a rotation role at AC Milan, he has admitted that he will push to leave the San Siro this summer.

After a single campaign at the Rossoneri, the Portugal international left last summer to move to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on loan, although Sevilla do have an option to purchase him at the end of the season for a fee of €38 million.

That would make him the most expensive player in Sevilla history and if chances are to be limited for him again in Italy, he revealed that he will seek a move away.

“I’m doing well here but I’ll have to wait and see what happens with my future. If I had to decide, I would go to play for the best team in the world,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If they tell me to choose between playing in Seville or at Milan without playing, then my preference is obvious. But I’m in two situations. I’m happy here but I’m a Milan player. I can’t think about it otherwise I will get distracted.

“Milan do follow me and I receive messages from people at the club telling me I’m doing well. I have many friends on the team and when they came to Seville to play Betis, I went to the hotel to visit them.”

Although he refused to point the finger of blame at anyone specifically, Silva also believes other forces contributed to him not enjoying the best debut campaign at Milan in terms of playing time, despite enjoying a decent goals return.

“Something was missing in Italy. The past is the past now and it is gone but things could have gone differently. You can have expectations in football but you are not alone,” he added.

“Football isn’t an individual sport. Other people have to make you do things or at least try to help you do them.”