Arsenal ready to trigger Monchi’s release clause

Premier League club Arsenal are reportedly ready to spring Roma sporting director Monchi’s release clause at the end of the season.

Monchi was seen as a transfer guru when Roma paid his release clause during the 2017 summer to bring him from Sevilla. He went on to shape the Giallorossi team that would beat Barcelona en route to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are ready to pay the €3 million release clause to bring him to London next season. The Gunners are hoping that the Spaniard can help build a team that can compete in the Champions League again as they haven’t participated in Europe’s top competition since 2016/17.

Roma currently sit in fifth, just one point behind AC Milan in fourth, but have been underperforming all season and were lucky to snatch a win in the dying moments of their match last weekend against Frosinone.