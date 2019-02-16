Atalanta v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

A shoot-out for a top four spot in Serie A takes place in Bergamo on Saturday evening as Atalanta welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

Atalanta have lost 22 Serie A home matches against AC Milan, but they are unbeaten in their last three: only against Juventus (26) have La Dea lost more at home in the top-flight.

There is some good news for the Bergamaschi though and they are unbeaten in the last seven league meetings against Milan (W2 D5), after having lost six of the previous nine (W3).

Atalanta have scored 50 Serie A goals so far in 2018/19. Their previous record at this stage of the competition was 42 goals in 1955-56 and have netted in each of their last seven in Bergamo.

It won’t be easy on Saturday though as since the beginning of December, AC Milan have conceded only four Serie A goals, a joint-record in the top 5 European leagues since then (tied with Barcelona).

Krzysztof Piatek has converted 25 percent of his shots for AC Milan in Serie A this season, compared to 17 pc with previous club Genoa.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.