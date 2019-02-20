Atletico Madrid v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus won’t have it easy if they are to win the Champions League this season and their first hurdle is a big one with Atletico Madrid standing in their way.

Massimiliano Allegri takes his side to Madrid for what will be the first Champions League knockout game at the Wanda Metropolitano and will be hopeful that Diego Simeone’s side can’t replicate the home form they used to show at the Vicente Calderon before their move.

Under the Argentine, Atleti are unbeaten in 11 home knockout ties in the Champions League, escaping unscathed against AC Milan, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich previously.

The Spanish side also boast an impressive record against Italian sides with Simeone in charge, nullifying Roma, Milan and Juventus in the Champions League before as well as Lazio in the Europa League.

Atletico: Oblak, Filipe, Gimenez, Godin, Juanfran, Thomas, Saul, Koke, Rodrigo, Diego Costa, Griezmann.

Juventus: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Bentancur, Matuidi, Pjanic, Dybala, Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo.