Bakayoko: I’m really happy in Milan and want to stay

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has made it known once again that he wishes to stay with AC Milan, having joined the club on an initial loan deal with a right to purchase for €35 million.

The 24-year-old has rediscovered the form of his early Monaco days having initially struggled in the fashion capital, becoming an integral part of coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Speaking to MilanTV the Frenchman talked about feeling settled in Milan and of the squad’s ambitions for the rest of the season.

“I feel very well, I am very happy at this stage of the season, we won our last two games and I think the squad has shown it’s qualities during this good run.

“We want to continue like this and push for a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.”

Milan are thought to have opened talked with Chelsea to discuss the possibility of a discount on the initial buyout clause, as well as avoid the prospect of the player being auctioned.

“I really like the city of Milan, I’m very happy here and I want to stay. We all have a very good relationship with [Gennaro] Gattuso and we have the same concepts of football.

“For me, Gattuso is like a father and I am happy to have him as my coach.”