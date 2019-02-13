Balotelli mocks Manchester United’s Champions League defeat

Marseille’s Mario Balotelli showed little regard for the fact that Paris Saint-Germain are a new rival of his as he celebrated Manchester United’s Champions League defeat on Tuesday evening.

Minutes after the final whistle, Balotelli posted a video on Twitter celebrating the result.

In the video, United’s players were shown chasing after the ball as PSG’s passed it around them and it was accompanied by a caption of “Manchester United ole”.

Not long later, the Italian made his Manchester allegiances even more clear, writing “City fans happy! Good night”.

Balotelli played 80 times for Manchester City, netting 30 times and assisting seven more while he also spent time on the books at another of United’s rivals, Liverpool.