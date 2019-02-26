Batistuta: I didn’t sign for Real Madrid because I would have scored 200 goals and been bored

Gabriel Batistuta was one of Europe’s most feared forwards in his day and the Argentine was wanted by all of Europe’s elite while he played for Fiorentina, but he was never interested in making the move.

Not one to crave the responsibility of leadership, Batistuta had no desire to join the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United despite their interest.

“If I had gone to Real Madrid I would have won for sure,” he said at the America Business Forum.

“But I would have scored more than 200 goals and I would have been bored, the same would have happened at AC Milan.

“That’s why I feel like a winner even if I didn’t win trophies. I’m a winner because I did everything I could for Fiorentina to fight against the bigger sides.”

Despite being a leader on the pitch for La Viola, the Argentine forward didn’t enjoy the role.

“I never liked being the leader of the squad,” he confessed.

“When you become a leader you are responsible for the victories and defeats.”

Batistuta netted 203 times in 311 Viola appearances, also playing 87 times for Roma during which time he scored 33 goals.