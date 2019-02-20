Bernardeschi: Juventus confident of overturning defeat

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi isn’t ready to rule the Bianconeri out of the Champions League despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Late goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin have the Spanish side poised to go through to the next round ahead of the return leg in Turin in three weeks.

Bernardeschi admits Wednesday’s result was tough to accept, but he remains confident Juventus can still qualify for the next round.

“There is already a desire to play the return leg,” he told Rai Sport after the match. “There are still 90 minutes to play in front of our fans.

“We are confident of overturning the defeat.

“The two goals? They were practically the same, two rebounds, but that is part of football.

“It’s a heavy defeat, but we still have another match to play. We remain a strong side and we are confident in our abilities.”

Juventus will look to bounce back on Sunday when they travel to take on Bologna in Serie A action.