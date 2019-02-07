Bordeaux consider sending Karamoh back to Inter

Inter could soon welcome Yann Karamoh back to the fold, as reports suggest Bordeaux are considering terminating their loan of the winger.

The French side released a statement on Wednesday indicating they had suspended the 20-year-old as “a precautionary measure due to inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour”.

Things may be more serious according to SempreInter.com, who report that Karamoh could be sent back to Inter immediately.

It’s believed trouble started after Bordeaux’s 3-2 defeat to Strasbourg in the French League Cup, as coach Ricardo Gomes criticized his side for their performance.

Karamoh – who came off in the 57th minute – is believed to have felt singled out, and tension boiled over the following day during a team meeting.

As a result the Brazilian tactician opted not to include Karamoh in the squad for Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 match against Marseille this past weekend.

The final nail in the coffin may have come in a meeting with club directors, where Karamoh was asked to explain his actions. It’s believed the youngster stated he is an Inter player that is not part of Bordeaux’s plans.

As a result, with the French club unhappy with the winger’s behaviour, there is growing belief he will be sent back to Inter in the near future.