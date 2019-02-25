Cassano: Icardi must apologize, then we’ll see what happens in June

Former Inter forward Antonio Cassano believes Mauro Icardi must apologize to his teammates and return to the team before the two sides likely go their separate ways in June.

The Argentine was recently stripped of his captaincy, and has not played for the club since then as tension between his wife/agent Wanda Nara and the Nerazzurri continues to escalate.

Cassano – a noted Inter fan – believes Icardi must return to the pitch for the good of the club, before a decision on his future is inevitably made in the summer.

“Inter must focus on the Europa League, but they must also qualify for the Champions League,” he stated on Canale 5’s Tiki Taka.

“They need Icardi’s goals, however he must go into the dressing room and apologize and make amends.

“I say it as a fan, because I’ve caused my own set of problems in the past. They must clear things up and then in June they will shake hands and do what they need to do. If not, Inter are in trouble.”

Cassano made it clear he would have caused issues had he been stripped of his captaincy, though he doesn’t think Icardi should be sidelined from now until the end of the season because of his ‘demotion’.

“If they stripped me of my captaincy I would have caused a scene,” he added. “However that isn’t to say Icardi shouldn’t play until June because of that.

“The club and [Luciano] Spalletti aren’t crazy, there must be some issues. They have to clear things up for the good of the club.

“That gesture by [Ivan] Perisic isn’t that big of a deal, but in my opinion Icardi has a problem with the Slavic players at the club.”