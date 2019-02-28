Chelsea and Manchester United set their sights on AC Milan captain

Alessio Romagnoli is a top target for two of England’s biggest clubs, as Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in landing the Italian defender.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Rossoneri runs until 2022, and with no release clause in his deal, it’s hard to see Romagnoli leaving Italy for anything less than an irrefutable offer.

That could come in the summer according to The Sun, as they report both Chelsea and Manchester United are considering launching a €70 million bid for the Italian’s services.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will even be able to sign new players come the summer, as they were recently hit with a two-session transfer ban for breaking rules while signing several youth players.

As for United, who takes over as manager could play a large part in whether Romagnoli remains a target at season’s end, as it’s unclear whether current caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the post permanently.

Romagnoli has netted two goals in 20 Serie A appearances for Milan this season.