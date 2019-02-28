Chelsea striker not welcome back at Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain’s future remains as unclear as ever, as reports suggest Juventus don’t want the Argentine back should Chelsea fail to exercise their option to buy the striker.

The Argentine joined the Blues in January, replacing Alvaro Morata who made his way to Atletico Madrid, while AC Milan – who had signed Higuain on loan in the summer – brought in Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa.

Higuain’s play in London so far – four goals in two Premier League matches – has been filled with highs and lows, and it’s unclear whether the Blues will exercise their option to make his move permanent.

That won’t be welcome news to the Argentine according to Mundo Deportivo, as Juventus don’t want the striker back within their ranks either.

The Bianconeri have an attack that is already bustling with talent, and they don’t want Higuain – and his wages – back, meaning he could be in line for another new club as soon as this summer.

Higuain netted 55 goals in 105 appearances for Juventus from 2016 to 2018.