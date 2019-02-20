Chiellini: Juventus knew Atletico Madrid pose problems on set pieces

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini lamented his side’s inability to deal with Atletico Madrid’s set piece prowess during their 2-0 defeat on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri conceded two late goals from a corner and free kick that were eventually fired home by Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin to give the Spanish side the upper hand heading into the second leg.

Chiellini made it clear Juventus should have done more to clear the danger, but he remains hopeful they can overturn the deficit in three weeks in Turin.

“These are incidents that can decide games,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “We knew that they were dangerous on set-pieces. We needed to be more focused.

“Now we’ll reset and look to overturn things in Turin. We must remain calm. We aren’t happy as it’s a heavy defeat, but everything will be decided in Turin.

“We dealt with the match in a positive fashion, but in the second half we should have been more focused during the moments that can decide a tie.

“Nothing is compromised. The return leg is in Turin in three weeks.”

Juventus will look to put the defeat behind them as early as Sunday when they take on Bologna in Serie A action.