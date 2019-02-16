De Sciglio gearing up for tough Atletico Madrid encounter

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio is ready for the challenge Atletico Madrid will provide when the two teams meet in their Champions League tie.

The Italian giants made no mistake in the lead-up to the encounter, as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Frosinone in Serie A action on Friday.

Things won’t be as easy against Atletico on Wednesday, and De Sciglio knows Juventus must take the field with the right mentality if they want to continue their European dream.

“I imagine they will press us high up the pitch from the opening whistle, and then over the course of the match, when we have the ball, we’ll have to be patient,” he told RMC Sport.

“Atletico close space well and counter with great pace. Our approach will be important, as will our mentality on the pitch.”

The match will see Juventus take on Diego Simeone, and De Sciglio had nothing but praise for the Argentine tactician.

“Simeone has shown he is a great coach given how he has moulded Atletico,” he added.

“They are one of the most difficult teams to face.”