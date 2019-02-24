Di Francesco: Roma must improve at the back after narrow Frosinone win

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco admitted his side must tighten up defensively after requiring a stoppage time goal to overcome Frosinone.

The Giallorossi defeated their local rivals 3-2 courtesy of an Edin Dzeko goal at the death, after the Bosnian and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in the first half.

Frosinone had taken an early lead however after a catalogue of Roma errors, and looked to have snatched a point late on when Andrea Pinamonti levelled. Despite Dzeko’s last gasp goal, Di Francesco was concerned with the defensive display.

“The amount of goals we have conceded is a big worry,” the tactician declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

“Last season we were more solid, this season we are more Zeman-esque! All joking aside, I am not happy and we have to work harder. Against top level teams we could have lost.”

The victory sees Roma close the gap between fourth-place AC Milan to just a single point.