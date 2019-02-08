Di Francesco: Roma should have scored a couple more

Despite a relatively simple 3-0 win over Chievo, Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco feels his side could have added to their tally at the Stadio Bentegodi.

It was more or less over after 18 minutes after Stephan El Shaarawy gave Roma an early lead, before Edin Dzeko doubled to give Chievo a mountain to climb. Then, early in the second half Aleksander Kolarov bagged the Giallorossi’s third with his sixth of the season.

“We started well but dropped off a little after Chievo put us under pressure,” Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia.

“In the second half we came back and closed the game out. We could have scored a couple more goals, but I hope we saved them for the game against Porto.

“Kolarov apologised to the fans, which I think was a grand gesture. He is a great professional and played in important matches even when injured.

“He always gives his best and is responding on the field. There is no discussion about him. He is fundamental in both the defensive and attacking phases of the game. I’m happy with his performance.

“I want to help El Shaarway get to double figures, and we have become a team which cooperates to score. For example, Dzeko deserved one more goal.

“Mirante’s performance was also good, and he has a coolness in which he handles certain situations.

“One thing I want to reiterate is that during a game you can let your opponents have 20 minutes on top, you can suffer and what counts is the ability to work together.

“That happened against Atalanta in Bergamo. We have worked hard on those concepts, though in game management we can do a little better.”